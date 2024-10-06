Haryana Records Over 65% Voter Turnout Amid Sporadic Clashes

Haryana Polls | ANI

Chandigarh: Haryana recorded over 65% voter turnout in the 90-member state assembly election amid sporadic clashes between the supporters of rival candidates in different parts of the state, on Saturday.

While the ruling BJP is eyeing to retain power for the third consecutive term, the main opposition Congress hopes to stage a comeback after 10 years. Also in the fray were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) which has alliance with BSP, and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has stitched an alliance with Azad Samaj Party alliance, besides several rebels fighting as independent candidates having potential to upset the poll maths.

While the prime minister Narendra Modi led the BJP campaign and himself held four rallies in the state along with party chief J P Nadda, several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh and CMs of different states, including Yogi Adityanath, the Congress’ top leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, held several rallies in the state.

The election has also locked in the EVMs the fate of several high-profile candidates and political bigwigs including care-taker CM Nayab Saini, former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat and the dynasts of several political clans.

TENSION IN NUH

However, the polling saw sporadic clashes and incidents of stone pelting over the allegations of bogus voting and booth capturing at some places in the state during the polling.

According to reports from Nuh district, the supporters of Congress nominee Mohd Ilyas and the independent candidate Rahis Khan clashed and resorted to stone-pelting at each other at Punhana town of the district leaving several persons injured.

There were also reports about the group clashes at village Khwaja Kalan over the allegations about bogus voting by different groups.

At Chandeni village, also in Nuh, the supporters of Congress leader Aftab Ahmed and INLD candidate Tahir Hussain clashed and reportedly pelted stones at each other. Reports about supporters of some candidates clashing with police also came from Tauru town in Nuh.

BJP CANDIDATE `HECKLED’ IN JULANA

The BJP candidate in Julana, Capt Yogesh Bairagi, was allegedly heckled when he visited a polling booth from where he had received complaints about alleged booth capturing by rival a candidate. Julana is the most-watched seat in Haryana as it is from here that ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat is contesting as a Congress candidate.

MEHAM MLA ASSAULTED

The sitting MLA from Meham seat (Rohtak district), who is again contesting as an independent candidate was allegedly assaulted and his clothes torn by the supporters of Congress leader Anand Singh Dangi at Madina village. Kundu also lodged a complaint against Dangi and his supporters with police.

In Narnaund constituency (district Hisar), a clash broke out between the supporters of BJP leader Capt Abhimanyu and the supporters of his rival Congress’ nominee Jassi Petwad. In another constituency Nangal Choudhry, complaints about booth capturing were also alleged against Congress workers.

In Gurugram, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav claimed to have seized a bus carrying fake voters in Badshahpur town. Police said the matter was being looked into.