‘Khattar Sahib Stole The Show’: Ex-Haryana CM Trolled Over His Photo Casting Vote With ‘Indecent’ Diagram On Polling Booth Wall In Karnal

@mlkhattar

Former Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar faced heavy trolling on social media on Saturday, the day of polling in the state, after he posted a photo of himself on X showing him casting his vote at a polling station in Karnal.

The reason for the trolling was the background of the photo, which showed an inappropriate diagram of a man's genitalia drawn on the worn-out school gate.

Khattar's post has garnered 248,000 views, along with 680 comments and 508 retweets.

Netizens either mocked the state of the schools in Haryana or sarcastically suggested that the former CM should have arranged for the wall to be whitewashed before the elections to avoid embarrassment.

One X user, @HitenPithadiya, raised concerns about the condition of schools across the state, writing, "If this is the condition of schools in CM City Karnal, then what will be the condition in the rest of Haryana?"

अगर सीएम सिटी करनाल के स्कूलों का यह हाल है तो बाकी हरियाणा में कैसा होगा? — Hitendra Pithadiya 🇮🇳 (@HitenPithadiya) October 5, 2024

Another user, @Gobhiji3, commented on the state of affairs in Haryana, saying, "The wall of the school tells how much you grew up. By the way, why are you hiding the reply?"

स्कूल की दीवार बता रही है तुम्हारा विकास कितना था😄

वैसे रिप्लाई क्यो हाइड कर रहे हो? — VIKRAM (@Gobhiji3) October 5, 2024

User @rajgarh_mamta1 added, "Hey Khattar Sahib!! At least you could have got your own booth cleaned and painted!! This shows the condition of government schools."

@143_pushpendra urged voters to be wise in their choice, writing, "BJP is in power for so many years and look at the condition of the schools. Is BJP again asking for votes for such a school system? Vote wisely so that your future generations can benefit."

इतने सालों से BJP की सरकार है और स्कूलों की हालत देखो।

क्या फिर से BJP ऐसे ही स्कूल व्यवस्था के लिए वोट मांग रही है, सोच समझकर वोट करे जिससे आपकी आने वाली पीढ़ी को फायदा हो सके — Pushpendra Kumar (@143_pushpendra) October 5, 2024

Another user, @FakeerHun, made a humorous remark, saying, "Sir, a student has described the achievements of your 9.5 years of government in a picture."

Meanwhile, @ShrutiDhore commented, "Khattar sahib stole the show today."

A voter turnout of 36.69 percent was recorded across 90 assembly seats in Haryana till 1 PM, the Election Commission said.

Voting in Haryana started at 7 AM in the morning and will go till 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker were among the early voters.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also cast their votes in the early hours. Top names in the fray include Saini, Hooda, Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala.

Haryana elections results will be announced on October 8.