Haryana Elections 2024: BJP's Yogesh Bairagi, Pitched Against Vinesh Phogat, Raises Booth Capturing Allegations At Polling Station In Julana

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Haryana’s Julana Assembly constituency, Captain Yogesh Bairagi on Saturday, the day of polling in the state on all the 90 seats, raised serious allegations of booth capturing at a polling station in Akalgarh.

In a statement to the media, Bairagi said that after receiving a call about booth capturing in Julana, he reached the polling station to assess the situation. He alleged that he received reports about some miscreants forcefully making others vote for their party candidate.

“I received a call in the morning about some miscreants forcing people to vote for their candidate. I quickly reached the polling station in Akalgarh to assess the situation,” said Bairagi.

In one of the videos posted on X, Bairagi can be seen heckled and pushed around by some people at the polling booth amid turmoil and the presence of security personnel. During the confrontation, people reportedly asked the BJP candidate to leave.

According to reports, some voters at the booth alleged that BJP members were trying to capture the booth. Meanwhile, Bairagi had to leave the spot amidst the protest.

Police, in a statement to the media, said that reports about booth capturing are false.

The BJP has fielded Bairagi as its candidate from the Julana Assembly constituency where he has locked horns with Congress leader and Olympian Vinesh Phogat.

Bairagi, 35, is an ex-army officer and a former commercial pilot.

Over 22% polling recorded in first 4 hours

Over 22 per cent of polling was recorded in the first four hours of voting in the Haryana assembly election on Saturday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker were among the early voters.

GOT INKED!

As a responsible citizen, I proudly cast my vote in the Haryana Assembly Elections this morning. I urge all young voters to step out and vote in large numbers. Your vote matters.#GOTINKED #HaryanaElection pic.twitter.com/TOf1HuhlFw — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) October 5, 2024

#HaryanaAssemblyElection2024: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote at a polling station in Karnal for the #HaryanaElection pic.twitter.com/yVT4exjSVM — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 5, 2024

#WATCH | Karnal, Haryana: After casting his vote, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says, "...We will get more than 50 seats this time." pic.twitter.com/cwpCXBAcUT — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also cast their votes in the early hours of polling.

Saini, Hooda, Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala are among the top names in the fray.

A total of 1,027 candidates are contesting the election. The Congress is hoping to return to power in the state after a gap of 10 years.

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.