 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP’s Six-Time MLA Anil Vij Claims 'Seniority Card' For Chief Minister Post Amid Polling
The Haryana BJP’s senior most MLA and former home minister on Saturday played the "seniority card’’ for being the contender for chief minister’s post, during the assembly election, held on Saturday. Results of the 90-member state assembly would be out on October 8.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Haryana’s former home minister Anil Vij | ANI

Notably, the top BJP leadership has repeatedly stated that the said election was fought under the leadership of the incumbent chief minister Nayab Saini and he was the CM face if the party wins this time.

Interacting with newspersons in his constituency Ambala Cantt, Vij, a six-time MLA, said that the BJP was set to form its government in Haryana for the third consecutive term and the chief minister would be decided by the party. However, Vij went on to quip that if the party would want him, then his next meeting with them (newspersons) would be at the CM residence in Chandigarh. "I am the senior most in the party ….’’, he added.

However, Vij also held that nonetheless, he never staked claim despite being the senior most leader in the party.

On the issue of being a contender for the Chief Minister's post in Haryana, he held that he never staked a claim despite being a senior-most leader of the party. He claimed that in 2014 he was the senior most leader and even before that from 2009 to 2014, it was him who consistently raised the issues pertaining to the corruption in Congress government, many of which were still on against the then CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Stating that when former CM Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced by Nayab Saini, people in Haryana asked why a junior leader like Nayab Saini was made CM and why not senior leader like Vij.

