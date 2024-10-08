Haryana Election Results 2024: What Went Wrong For Congress, And Right For BJP

Haryana Election Result 2024: BJP is set to return to power third time in a row in Haryana | FPJ

Haryana Election Results 2024: Almost all exit polls had predicted a victory for Congress, with many saying the party will easily ride the anti-incumbency wave and ensure a comfortable majority for itself. The majority mark in 90-seat Haryana Legislative Assembly was 46. But by the afternoon of Tuesday (October 8), it was almost clear that BJP would sail past the halfway mark and Rahul Gandhi-Bhupinder Hooda's Congress would again be forced to sit on the opposition benches.

By 4 pm, BJP's tally (leads+ wins) was 50 while Congress (lead+ wins) was 35. Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) tally was at 2. BJP was in celebratory mood while the Congress, after brief jubilation in the morning, was in introspection mode.

Haryana Election Result 2024: What went wrong for Congress and right for BJP?

Over reliance on anti-incumbency: Congress, it is now being said, relied too much on the 'anti-incumbency' factor. The BJP is in power in Haryana for 10 years. But poll results revealed that people are still in a mood to give BJP another chance.

Consolidation of non-Jat votes: BJP was able to consolidate non-Jat vote bank. Jat community is dominant in Haryana and Congress was betting on relying on its support. It did get it. But it is also apparent that BJP was able to consolidate and bag non-Jat votes. Congress fielded 28 Jat candidates compared to BJP's 16.

Major inroads in Jat bastions: BJP not only consolidated non-Jat vote but the party even won big in western Haryana, a region with especially pronounced footprint of Jat community.

Western Haryana had especially pronounced presence of Jat community. BJP has been able to bag seats in this region when Congress was counting on support from Jat voters' support. The map reflects status at 4 pm on Tuesday (October 8) | Election Commission of India.

Old not so gold for Congress: Congress relied too much on its old guard. Former Haryana Chief minister and Congressman Bhupinder Singh Hooda spearheaded Congress campaign this time. A prominent Jat leader, Hooda was in-charge of the state from 2004-2014. He carries baggage of severe corruption allegations. Leaders in the BJP camp did not face major corruption allegations against them.

Infighting within ranks: Congress was unable to fully calm infighting in its ranks, especially between Hooda camp and that of Kumari Selja. Although Hooda was not named as a CM candidate, his active presence in campaigning created an appearance that party was putting its weight behind him. Hooda also was deeply involved in candidate selection and 72 of his 'loyalists' got the ticket.

Rebellions: Wind appeared to be in Congress' sails in the run-up to the elections. The party got 2565 applications for party ticket. Those who did not get, rebelled or left Congress and their support base likely did not vote for Congress.