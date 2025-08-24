Rajasthan: Man Accused Of Shooting 25 Dogs Given Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparks Outrage (Video)

In a bizarre incident, the man accused of shooting over 20 stray dogs in Kumawas village of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, was given a grand welcome after being released on bail.

The accused, Shyochand Bavaria, returned to his village on Friday, where locals celebrated his arrival with a DJ, garlands, and laddus. A viral video showed Bavaria being paraded around the village in a pickup truck, greeting villagers with folded hands.

Animal Lovers Express Shock and Anger

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, animal lovers and activists expressed outrage. Many termed the event a “glorification of crime” and warned that celebrating such acts could encourage lawlessness.

One social media user wrote: “Today the killer of dogs is a celebrity; tomorrow, will the killer of human beings also be honored like this?”

Activists Call It a Mockery of Law and Justice

Animal welfare groups in Jhunjhunu condemned the incident, highlighting that the government spends crores on animal protection and that killing animals is a serious crime. “Honoring an accused like this is a mockery of both law and justice,” they said.

Former Sarpanch Seeks Police Action

Saroj Jhanjhadia, former sarpanch of a nearby village and the complainant in the case, expressed shock over the celebration. “This welcome by villagers is surprising. I will meet the superintendent of police on Monday and demand action against such glorification of an accused,” Jhanjhadia stated.

Case Background

The accused, Shyochand Bavaria, had allegedly shot around 25 stray dogs in Kumawas village on August 2. A disturbing video of the act surfaced online on August 4, leading to his arrest.