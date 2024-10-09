MP: 16-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 80 Feet High Water Tank Near Garba Pandal, Dies During Treatment In Indore

Representative Image | iStock

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl allegedly jumped from an 80 feet high water tank near a garba pandal in Hatpipalya of Dewas district on Tuesday night. At present the reason for suicide is not known. The police is currently investigating into the matter.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Jagruti Parmar.

According to information, Jagruti went outside on Tuesday night without informing anyone at her home. She reached the Navratri Garba Mahotsav at Geeta Bhawan in Dewas and climbed upon a 80 feet high water tank.

A large number of people were performing Garba there and suddenly, one of them saw Jagruti at water tank and created rukus. The people shouted and asked her to come downstairs, but she didn't agree. Frightened, the people informed the police and police reached the spot. As soon as the police vehicle reached near the tank, Jagruti jumped.

The police took the minor to a nearby hospital. She was given first-aid there and later referred to Indore Hospital. The girl died while her treatment was going on. Till then, the girl parents were also informed. They also reached the hospital.

The girl parents informed the police that their daughter's mental condition is not stable and she was undergoing treatment since long time.

The parents further told that last year she failed in class 10 and this year she was pursuing via correspondence. She was also not attending coaching classes.

The police has registered a case and further investigations are underway.