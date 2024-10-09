 MP: 16-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 80 Feet High Water Tank Near Garba Pandal, Dies During Treatment In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 16-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 80 Feet High Water Tank Near Garba Pandal, Dies During Treatment In Indore

MP: 16-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 80 Feet High Water Tank Near Garba Pandal, Dies During Treatment In Indore

The police has registered a case and further investigations are underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | iStock

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl allegedly jumped from an 80 feet high water tank near a garba pandal in Hatpipalya of Dewas district on Tuesday night. At present the reason for suicide is not known. The police is currently investigating into the matter.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Jagruti Parmar.

According to information, Jagruti went outside on Tuesday night without informing anyone at her home. She reached the Navratri Garba Mahotsav at Geeta Bhawan in Dewas and climbed upon a 80 feet high water tank.

Read Also
MP Shocker! 8-Year-Old Girl Falls From Overloaded Auto On Way To School, Dies
article-image

A large number of people were performing Garba there and suddenly, one of them saw Jagruti at water tank and created rukus. The people shouted and asked her to come downstairs, but she didn't agree. Frightened, the people informed the police and police reached the spot. As soon as the police vehicle reached near the tank, Jagruti jumped.

FPJ Shorts
'Congress Is A Parasitic Party That Swallows Its Allies,' Says PM Modi
'Congress Is A Parasitic Party That Swallows Its Allies,' Says PM Modi
Mumbai: 18-Yr-Old Girl Given Spiked Drink, Gangraped In Bandra; One Among 2 Accused Arrested
Mumbai: 18-Yr-Old Girl Given Spiked Drink, Gangraped In Bandra; One Among 2 Accused Arrested
Ducati Launches Icon Dark and Full Throttle: New Additions to the 2025 Scrambler Lineup
Ducati Launches Icon Dark and Full Throttle: New Additions to the 2025 Scrambler Lineup
J&K Elections 2024: Meet Shagun Parihar, Youngest Winner In Assembly Polls, Whose Dad Was Killed By Hizbul Terrorists
J&K Elections 2024: Meet Shagun Parihar, Youngest Winner In Assembly Polls, Whose Dad Was Killed By Hizbul Terrorists

The police took the minor to a nearby hospital. She was given first-aid there and later referred to Indore Hospital. The girl died while her treatment was going on. Till then, the girl parents were also informed. They also reached the hospital.

Read Also
VIDEO: Muslim Man Caught Urinating Outside Hanuman Temple In Indore, Chased Away By Angry Hindu Men
article-image

The girl parents informed the police that their daughter's mental condition is not stable and she was undergoing treatment since long time.

The parents further told that last year she failed in class 10 and this year she was pursuing via correspondence. She was also not attending coaching classes.

The police has registered a case and further investigations are underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 16-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 80 Feet High Water Tank Near Garba Pandal, Dies During Treatment In...

MP: 16-Year-Old Girl Jumps From 80 Feet High Water Tank Near Garba Pandal, Dies During Treatment In...

Indian Cricketers Mayank Agarwal, Prasidh Krishna & Vyshak Vijay Kumar Offer Prayers At...

Indian Cricketers Mayank Agarwal, Prasidh Krishna & Vyshak Vijay Kumar Offer Prayers At...

Indore Mayor Appeals For Zero Waste Ashtami, Navami Celebrations

Indore Mayor Appeals For Zero Waste Ashtami, Navami Celebrations

MP ATS Seizes Pistols, Gun Barrels; One Arrested In Illegal Arms Operation In Indore

MP ATS Seizes Pistols, Gun Barrels; One Arrested In Illegal Arms Operation In Indore

Rural Areas Of Indore Also To Be Made Top In Cleanliness

Rural Areas Of Indore Also To Be Made Top In Cleanliness