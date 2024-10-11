Mumbai: Western Railway GM Ashok Kumar Misra Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Suburban Section On Churchgate-Andheri Route

Western Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra |

On October 11, 2024, Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, carried out a surprise inspection of the Mumbai suburban section. His visit included a window trailing inspection along the Churchgate to Andheri route, focusing on track cleanliness and station facilities.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer On The Inspection

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Misra traveled in the motor cab of a local train from Churchgate to Andheri, assessing the cleanliness of the tracks as part of the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada initiative.

Upon arriving at Andheri station, he conducted a detailed examination of the platforms and foot over bridges (FOBs), reviewing safety measures, cleanliness, passenger amenities, and overall aesthetics of the station premises.

Additionally, Misra inspected the work being done on the Gokhale Bridge. He then boarded an AC local train from Andheri to evaluate the cleanliness of the coaches and the functionality of AC systems and other amenities, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for passengers. This thorough inspection underscores Western Railway’s commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and safety across its suburban network.