Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details

Image Of A Western Railway Local Train |

In a festive gift for Mumbaikars, Western Railway (WR) will launch 12 additional suburban services starting from October 12, 2024, as part of a new timetable. This will increase the total number of suburban services from 1,394 to 1,406 during weekdays.

According to WR, the revised timetable aims to enhance passenger convenience and comfort, with several key changes. Notably, six existing services will be extended, and ten 12-car services will be upgraded to 15-car services, raising the total number of 15-car trains from 199 to 209.

Statement Of A Senior Official Of The Western Railway

A senior officer of Western Railway stated that new services include one fast service from Virar to Churchgate two slow services from Dahanu Road to Virar, and one each slow service from Andheri to Churchgate, Goregaon to Churchgate, and Borivali to Churchgate in the UP direction. In the Down direction, one fast service will operate from Churchgate to Nallasopara, along with a slow service from Churchgate to Goregaon, one Churchgate to Andheri, and two slow services from Virar to Dahanu Road.

Apart from that, the new timetable comes with several other important updates designed to improve the overall travel experience. "Alongside the introduction of new services, six existing services will be extended, and ten 12-car trains will be upgraded to 15-car services, increasing the total number of 15-car trains from 199 to 209. Similarly, the timing of a few existing trains will also be slightly changed to improve efficiency further stated the official.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer On The New Services

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the new services will significantly enhance connectivity across the suburban network. In the UP direction, one fast service will operate from Virar to Churchgate, alongside two slow services from Dahanu Road to Virar, and one slow service each from Andheri, Goregaon, and Borivali to Churchgate.

Vineet Abhishek emphasized that, in consideration of late-night travelers, the timings for the last trains from Churchgate to Borivali and Virar will remain unchanged. The last train for Borivali will continue to depart at 1:00 AM, while the final train for Virar will leave Churchgate at 12:50 AM, maintaining the current schedule to ensure convenience for commuters.

"These changes not only respond to the needs of Mumbaikars but also reflect Western Railway's commitment to providing efficient and comfortable travel options. As the festive season approaches, the enhancements in service frequency and capacity are expected to ease congestion and improve the overall commuter experience" said Vineet Abhishek.