West Bengal turns into ‘city of dharnas’ as 'Didi' tries to wash away BJP’s ‘sins’ | FIle Photo

The ‘City of Joy’ became the ‘city of dharnas’ on Wednesday after almost all the political parties took to streets protesting against each other. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is staging a 2-day dharna against the Centre, claimed, if required, she would demonstrate outside the PM’s house for the poor.

“The BJP will not return to power in 2024 no matter how much you (BJP) shout. The opposition parties must unite to oust it from the power. All the parties are tormented by the BJP and some maintain silence as they are afraid of central agencies. When the NDA was formed there were 17 parties and now 16 parties have left the alliiance. In UP and MP, it can get votes but even we will join hands with Akhilesh Yadav in UP. The fight is between the citizens and the BJP, and the citizens are leaders,” Mamata said.

LoP Suvendu Adhikari: Over 1 Lakh people to hit the streets

Trinamool supremo said during the Ram Navami, the BJP will create ‘ruckus’. Mamata asked state education minister Bratya Basu to open the ‘recruitment scam’ during the Left Front era. Earlier, a washing machine was brought on the stage of the protest where the TMC chairperson demonstrated how black (corrupt) becomes white (clan) through ‘BJP washing machine’. She said even Modi and Suvendu should be disqualified for derogatory remarks.

In another dharna by BJP, leader of the opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari said over a lakh people would hit the streets on Thursday on Ram Navami. The central funds will not be released till ‘money used in the corruption’ is revealed.

We will organise such rallies in Delhi: says Abhishek Banerjee

Challenging the Centre at a rally, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said, “We will organise such protests in Delhi, and snatch our rights.” Shouting chor chor, Left parties and Congress took out rallies against the Central and TMC governments.