West Bengal: Financial embargo imposed on state government, claims LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Financial embargo imposed on WB government says Suvendu Adhikari, LoP | File Photo

Kolkata: Hours before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s two days dharna against the freeze of central government’s dues, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that the BJP-led central government has imposed a financial embargo on West Bengal government for its alleged ‘corruption’.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the West Bengal government is the only government that has such an embargo.

“The financial embargo means that the state government will also not get any funds for the financial year of 2023-24. This is imposed by the Union Panchayat and rural development department and financial department due to the huge corruption by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, while inaugurating the ‘Pathashree – Rastashree’ project that entails work on over 12,000 km of roads across all gram panchayats of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Singur said that accepting GST was a ‘mistake’.

“Cooking gas price has hit ₹1,150 per cylinder. The Centre needs to answer why they haven’t been able to control rising inflation. If anyone questions them as their ‘gift’ to the country, ED-CBI is used to harass them,” said Mamata.

Singur key in making Mamta CM

It may be recalled that Singur played a key role in making Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of the state as Mamata continuously protested over the land issues and farmers against the former Left Front government.

Speaking about why she had chosen Singur for the inauguration of the new scheme, Mamata said, “We have seen the tough times during the Singur movement. I will begin a two-day sit-in agitation to demand the funds from the Centre that is our right. They have to release our pending funds for 100 Days of Work, Awas Yojana, Gramin Sarak Yojana, and other schemes. We will ask them why they are killing democracy."