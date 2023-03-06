Suvendu Adhikari writes to PM Modi seeking action against Mamata Banerjee in Saradha scam

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | File

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection to the Saradha chit fund scam.

Expressing concern, Adhikari in his letter questioned why CBI is ‘not’ taking action against the people involved and held high positions in the Saradha chit fund scam.

“I have written a letter to the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, expressing my concerns regarding the CBI's reluctance to get the "Biggest Beneficiary" of the Saradha Chit Fund Scam - @MamataOfficial convicted. The people of WB have been longing for the day for the last 10 years,” said Adhikari.

Hitting out at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Adhikari alleged that Mamata Banerjee is the ‘biggest beneficiary’ of the scam and questioned why CBI is ‘hesitating’ to take action against her.

“Is this why the CBI is hesitant? Or has the height of her chair made them reluctant to act against her? But wasn’t it the primary reason for handing over the investigation to the CBI? So that the position of the high and mighty doesn't deter them from acting against them and bringing them to justice,” read part of the letter.

Countering the Leader of Opposition, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari had defected to BJP to ‘wash his crimes’.

“Suvendu Adhikari’s name is there in the CBI chargesheet for both the Saradha chit fund scam and the Narada bribery case. Just to wash his crimes he had defected to the BJP,” mentioned Ghosh.