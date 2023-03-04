‘Will not grow my hair back till Mamata Banerjee…’: Congress’ Kaustav Bagchi shaves head outside court after release

Kolkata: Hours after being arrested for speaking against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wee hours of Saturday, Congress spokesperson Kaustav Bagchi gets bail in the evening against a personal bond of Rs. 1000.

Bagchi, who is also a lawyer after coming out from Bankshall court, shaved off his hair and said that he will not grow his hair back till Mamata Banerjee is ousted from power.

"...continue with my agitation till Mamata Banerjee is thrown out of power."

“The police didn’t have any papers when he entered my house at 3 am. The police after several hours of probing arrested me. I will move the Calcutta High Court and I pledge to continue with my agitation till Mamata Banerjee is thrown out of power. All those who are behind my arrest will soon face music in the court,” said Bagchi to the media.

It is pertinent to mention that followed by a complaint by one Sumit Singh at Burtolla police station in Kolkata, a team of police along with Titagarh police arrested the Congress spokesperson from his residence at Barrackpore in North 24 parganas.

Earlier this day the public prosecutor prayed for 10 days police custody for Bagchi as he felt Bagchi was involved with some conspiracy which was opposed by Bagchi’s lawyer and CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

Lawyer Firdaus Shamim however said that apart from the bail against personal bond, Bagchi will have to meet the Investigating Officer at Burtolla police station.

Bagchi had made "personal attack" against Mamata

Mentioning about a book, Bagchi has made ‘personal attack’ against Mamata on Friday the Chief Minister had earlier made ‘personal attacks’ against state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, amidst protests of Congress workers at various districts, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to social media and said that he personally feels that the arrest was not ‘correct’ as it would give ‘publicity’ to the opposition.

The BJP also condemned the arrest of the Congress spokesperson.