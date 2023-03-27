West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee for holding protest dharna on Ram Navami

Kolkata/ New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for planning to stage dharna on the day of Ram Navami.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari while addressing the media in the national capital said that those who believe in ‘Sanatan Dharma’ will celebrate Lord Ram’s birth anniversary.

“Holy Ramzan is going on and on March 30 is Ram Navami as well. Instead of giving a holiday Mamata Banerjee planned to stage two days of dharna coinciding with the birth anniversary of Ram. Trinamool Congress is a private limited company,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari meets BJP's top brass in Delhi

Earlier in the day Adhikari had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

At a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee time and again claims that the BJP led central government had freezed the backlog money of the state for which she had planned to stage two days dharna, Adhikari said that West Bengal and Kerala are the two states which did not submit an audit of its GST share.

“Despite not giving the GST audit report 90 per cent of money has been released and 10 per cent is on hold. TMC is conducting misrule in Bengal. The double engine government is the only alternative in Bengal. The number of migrant labourers has risen by nine times to over 45 lakh and the unemployment has also doubled during TMC rule,” further mentioned the West Bengal Leader of Opposition.

