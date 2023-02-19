Kolkata: TMC'S Abhishek Banerjee slams Suvendu Adhikari over his ‘nexus’ with Congress candidate

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee while campaigning for Sagardighi bypoll played an audio clip in which Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari allegedly heard talking about some sort of ‘setting’ at polling booths in minority areas.

“Suvendu, at a recent rally, proudly claimed that he already has the support of Sanatani Hindus, and he has also made ‘arrangements’ that the minority votes don’t go to the Trinamool Congress. What kind of underhand setting has he made with the Congress candidate? The people will reply to this,” said Banerjee.

Sagardighi bypoll scheduled on February 27

It may be noted that the bypoll in Sagardighi is scheduled on February 27 due to the death of TMC MLA Subrata Saha.

Showing a picture of Congress candidate for the bypoll with Suvendu Adhikari, the TMC national secretary questioned the ‘nexus’ between BJP and Congress.

“I will expose the nefarious agenda of BJP and Congress by sharing a photograph of Bayron Biswas, the Congress candidate for Sagardighi. This is the same Suvendu Adhikari who openly boasts of having done some sort of ‘fixing’ with the Congress candidate,” further mentioned Banerjee.

Calling Congress Behrampore MP and Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury a ‘Mir Jafar’, Banerjee alleged that in the Parliament Chowdhury never spoke about the dues which the BJP led central government is not releasing to the state.

“I want to question Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Pradesh Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as to why no raids take place against BJP or Congress leaders in Bengal? Why only target Trinamool Congress? What do we call such Mir Jafars? What do we say to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury? Adhir babu roams around with CRPF protection. He doesn’t trust Bengal’s police force, but has complete faith in Amit Shah’s security forces, the same Amit Shah who wanted to implement the National Register of Citizens in Bengal,” further slammed the TMC National Secretary.