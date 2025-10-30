CBI Registers Fresh DA Case Against Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar

Harcharan Singh Bhullar | File Pic

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case of disproportionate assets (DA) against Punjab deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, days after it arrested him in a bribery case.

One Krishnu was also nabbed for allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh for Bhullar from a scrap dealer Akash Batta, also a complainant, in the said case.

Bhullar was DIG, Ropar range, was caught accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe on October 16, last, was also later booked under Excise Act after recovery of 108 foreign liquor bottles from his farmhouse in a village near Samrala town and was subsequently suspended.

Bhullar, who is son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar, had joined Ropar range as DIG in November, last year, while he was posted as Patiala range DIG prior to that and was actively involved in the state government’s ``war against drugs’’ campaign in Ropar range.

The recovery from so far has touched Rs 7.50, around 2.5 kg gold, 2 luxury cars, imported liquor, luxury watches of brands such as Rolex and Rado, a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, an airgun and about 100 live cartridges, besides documents of at least 50 several properties in Punjab.

The registration of the new DA case cites the recovery of huge undeclared wealth from Bhullar’s residence during the searches. He was booked under section 13(2), read with section 13(1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and section 61(2) of BNS pertaining to criminal conspiracy and related offences.

According to the FIR, there is about 150 acre agricultural land and commercial properties in the name of Bhullar, his wife Tejinder Kaur, son, Gurpartap and daughter Tejkiran Kaur and others and his family members also owned five high-end vehicles such as Mercedes, Audi, Innova and Fortuner.