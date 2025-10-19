 Punjab News: Suspended For Graft, DIG Bhullar Also Booked Under Excise Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab News: Suspended For Graft, DIG Bhullar Also Booked Under Excise Act

Punjab News: Suspended For Graft, DIG Bhullar Also Booked Under Excise Act

Bhullar, who is son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar, had joined Ropar range as DIG in November, last year, while he was posted as Patiala range DIG prior to that and was actively involved in the state government’s ``war against drugs’’ campaign in Ropar range.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Harcharan Singh Bhullar | File Pic

Chandigarh: Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Ropar range, Punjab, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was caught red-handed for accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe on Thursday, has now been booked under Excise Act after recovery of 108 foreign liquor bottles from his farmhouse in a village near Samrala town.

It may be recalled that a CBI court in Chandigarh had sent DIG Bhullar to 14-day judicial custody on Friday after he was arrested along with a middleman, Kirshanu Sharda, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a Mandi Gobindgarh-based scrap dealer to settle a 2023 case.

Bhullar, who is son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar, had joined Ropar range as DIG in November, last year, while he was posted as Patiala range DIG prior to that and was actively involved in the state government’s ``war against drugs’’ campaign in Ropar range.

A 2007-batch IPS officer, Bhullar, had held several key positions in the state and also headed the special investigation team (SIT) which questioned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in an ongoing drug smuggling case.

FPJ Shorts
'Do You Have Dhoni's?': Ravichandran Ashwin Trolls Fake Adam Zampa After Receiving Hilarious Messages Asking For Players' Contacts
'Do You Have Dhoni's?': Ravichandran Ashwin Trolls Fake Adam Zampa After Receiving Hilarious Messages Asking For Players' Contacts
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
MVA To Hold Protest March To Election Commission On November 1 Over ‘Bogus Voters’ In Maharashtra; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
Mohammed Siraj's Superhero Fielding Effort Goes Viral During IND Vs AUS 1st ODI In Perth; Video
Read Also
Corruption Case: Punjab DIG Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
article-image

Meanwhile, even as the cash recovery from Bhullar touched Rs 7.50 crore from his residence, there were said to be three currency-counting machines still processing remaining cash. It may be recalled that CBI had already reportedly seized a huge cache of around 2.5 kg gold, 2 luxury cars, imported liquor, luxury watches of brands such as Rolex and Rado, a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, an airgun and about 100 live cartridges, besides documents of at least 50 several properties in Punjab.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: Ranchi Hotel Owner Shot Dead After Customer Served Non-Veg Biryani By Mistake

Jharkhand: Ranchi Hotel Owner Shot Dead After Customer Served Non-Veg Biryani By Mistake

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: FIR Against Tej Pratap Yadav In Mahua For Using Vehicle With Police...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: FIR Against Tej Pratap Yadav In Mahua For Using Vehicle With Police...

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025 Sets 2 New World Records With 26.11 Lakh Diyas

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2025 Sets 2 New World Records With 26.11 Lakh Diyas

Ladakh Representatives To Hold Talks With MHA In Delhi On October 22

Ladakh Representatives To Hold Talks With MHA In Delhi On October 22

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...