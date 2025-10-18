Corruption Case: Punjab DIG Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar | File Pic

Chandigarh: A CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday sent Punjab deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Ropar range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday in a bribery case, to 14-day judicial custody.

Bhullar was arrested along with a middleman, Kirshanu Sharda, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a Mandi Gobindgarh-based scrap dealer to settle a 2023 case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhullar, who is son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar, had joined Ropar range as DIG in November, last year, while he was posted as Patiala range DIG prior to that and was actively involved in the state government’s ``war against drugs’’ campaign in Ropar range.

A 2007-batch IPS officer, Bhullar, had held several key positions in the state and also headed the special investigation team (SIT) which questioned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in an ongoing drug smuggling case.

Read Also Punjab News: AAP Candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu Files Nomination For Tarn Taran Bypoll

CASH RECOVERY TOUCHES Rs 7 Cr

Meanwhile, even as the cash recovery from Bhullar touched Rs 7 crore from his residence, there were said to be three currency-counting machines still processing remaining cash. It may be recalled that CBI had already reportedly seized a huge cache of around 1.5 kg gold, 2 luxury cars, imported liquor, luxury watches, a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, an airgun and a large quantity of ammunition, besides documents of several properties in Punjab.