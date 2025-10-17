 Punjab News: AAP Candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu Files Nomination For Tarn Taran Bypoll
Before filing his nomination, the Aam Aadmi Party held a roadshow led by Mann, who sought votes for Sandhu, saying the AAP believes in development-oriented politics.

Friday, October 17, 2025
AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu

Tarn Taran: AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu on Friday filed his nomination papers for the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll in Punjab, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior party leaders.

AAP'sPunjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state party president Aman Arora were also present during the filing of papers.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAp) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

"We never seek votes in the name of religion, hatred and dividing the society. We talk about setting up good schools and hospitals," the chief minister said.

AAP's Rajinder Gupta Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha
Targeting previous Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) governments, Mann accused them of looting the state.

Highlighting his government's achievements, he said 55,000 government jobs have been provided so far and that 90 per cent of households in Punjab are getting zero electricity bills.

On the recent floods, Mann said his government will compensate affected farmers with Rs 20,000 per acre, the highest in the country.

"We will put the lives of flood-affected people back on track," he said.

Sandhu, who joined the AAP in July, is a three-time MLA from the Tarn Taran seat. He was elected as an independent in 2002 and as an Akali Dal candidate in 2007 and 2012. He, however, lost in 2017 and 2022.

CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case; ₹5 Crore Cash, Jewellery...
In the 2022 assembly polls, AAP's Kashmir Singh Sohal had defeated SAD's Harmeet Singh Sandhu by over 13,000 votes. Polling for the bypoll will be held on November 11 and counting will take place on November 14. The last date for filing nominations is October 21, scrutiny will be held on October 22 and withdrawal of candidature can be done till October 24.

