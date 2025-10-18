 Uttarkashi: Woman Thrashes Pervert With Shoes For 'Misbehaving' With Her Daughter
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarkashi: Woman Thrashes Pervert With Shoes For 'Misbehaving' With Her Daughter

Uttarkashi: Woman Thrashes Pervert With Shoes For 'Misbehaving' With Her Daughter

Reportedly, the man works at a local tyre puncture shop. The incident took place a few days ago; however, the video has only now gone viral on social media.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
AI Generated Image | FPJ

Uttarkashi: A video of a woman thrashing a young man with her shoes in Uttrakhand's Uttarkashi has surfaced online. The clip, reportedly from Matli Bandarkot, has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the man works at a local tyre puncture shop. The incident took place a few days ago; however, the video has only now gone viral on social media.

Read Also
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 500 Missing As Dharali Town Swept Away In 47 Seconds
article-image

The accused has reportedly been on the run after the incident. “Since the incident, the young man has been absconding, and his current whereabouts are unknown. We demand that the authorities take action and ensure he is caught,” Sachendra Parmar, a member of a Hindu outfit, was qouted as saying by NDTV.

Parmar further said that several videos from Uttarkashi have recently gone viral, including related to “love jihad” and an earlier incident where a man allegedly recorded an indecent video of a woman.

FPJ Shorts
Doha Dialogue Begins Between Kabul And Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire And Rising Civilian Casualties
Doha Dialogue Begins Between Kabul And Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire And Rising Civilian Casualties
Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface

Similar Incident

A similar incident was reported in September last year from Uttar Pradesh, where a man was beaten by a woman after being accused of sharing fake obscene photos of her daughter with prospective grooms.

The local community panchayat sought to resolve the matter peacefully and considered forgiving the man to protect his future. However, the victim's mother insisted on exacting punishment herself, stating that she would not forgive him until she had thrashed him with her slippers. A panchayat member agreed to this demand, and the man was subsequently beaten.

After the incident, the woman agreed not to file a police complaint against the man. The police later stated that they had no prior information about the case but would probe the matter if required.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank...

Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank...

Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface

Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface

'There Is No Space For War In Nuclearised Environment': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's Anti-India...

'There Is No Space For War In Nuclearised Environment': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's Anti-India...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...