Uttarkashi: Woman Thrashes Pervert With Shoes For 'Misbehaving' With Her Daughter

AI Generated Image | FPJ

Uttarkashi: A video of a woman thrashing a young man with her shoes in Uttrakhand's Uttarkashi has surfaced online. The clip, reportedly from Matli Bandarkot, has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the man works at a local tyre puncture shop. The incident took place a few days ago; however, the video has only now gone viral on social media.

The accused has reportedly been on the run after the incident. “Since the incident, the young man has been absconding, and his current whereabouts are unknown. We demand that the authorities take action and ensure he is caught,” Sachendra Parmar, a member of a Hindu outfit, was qouted as saying by NDTV.

Parmar further said that several videos from Uttarkashi have recently gone viral, including related to “love jihad” and an earlier incident where a man allegedly recorded an indecent video of a woman.

Similar Incident

A similar incident was reported in September last year from Uttar Pradesh, where a man was beaten by a woman after being accused of sharing fake obscene photos of her daughter with prospective grooms.

The local community panchayat sought to resolve the matter peacefully and considered forgiving the man to protect his future. However, the victim's mother insisted on exacting punishment herself, stating that she would not forgive him until she had thrashed him with her slippers. A panchayat member agreed to this demand, and the man was subsequently beaten.

After the incident, the woman agreed not to file a police complaint against the man. The police later stated that they had no prior information about the case but would probe the matter if required.