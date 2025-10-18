J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Obeisance At Buddhist Monastery In Russia's Kalmykia | X @OfficeOfLGJandK

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid obeisance at the Buddhist monastery in Elista, known as the Geden Sheddup Choikorling monastery, in Russia’s Kalmykia.

Office of the L-G said on X, “Paid obeisance to sacred relics of Lord Buddha brought from India and enshrined in the main Buddhist monastery in Elista, known as the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery.

“I pray to lord Buddha to bless us all and strengthen the spiritual bond between the people”.

Manoj Sinha is on a weeklong visit to Kalmykia, Russia. The L-G heads a delegation tasked to bring back the holy relics of Lord Buddha after a weeklong exposition.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, L-G Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with this sacred responsibility.

On his arrival in Elista, the capital of Kalmykia, LG Sinha said he looked forward to paying his respects to the holy relics and interacting with Batu Sergeyevich Khasikov, Head of the Republic of Kalmykia and the Head of Buddhists of Kalmykia, as well as Shajin Lama, venerable monks, and local devotees.

Kashmir has been famous for its Buddhist historical sites, including the Harwan Buddhist site, where the 4th Buddhist conference was held.

Kashmir has several significant Buddhist sites, including ancient ruins like Harwan and Ushkur, which were centres of learning and important for the spread of Buddhism, and historic monasteries such as the Alchi Monastery (though often associated with Ladakh) and the Shankaracharya Temple, which has historical links to Buddhism.

Other sites include the Ambaran Buddhist ruins near Akhnoor and the ancient Parihaspur Monastery.

An ancient site where the 4th Buddhist council was held and a monastery existed during the Kushan era is Harwan in Srinagar.

Ushkur is an ancient Buddhist site near Baramulla, mentioned as the site of a vihara. Excavations have uncovered terracotta Buddha heads from the 7th-8th century CE.

Ambaran is another archaeological site near Akhnoor in Jammu, with a monastic complex that provides insights into a millennium of Buddhist cultural evolution from the 2nd century BCE to the 7th century CE.

Parihaspur, on the outskirts of Srinagar city, is an ancient site that housed a large monastery built by King Lalitaditya of Kashmir, known for a colossal image of Buddha.

Alchi Monastery, located along the Indus River, is known for its ancient murals and sculptures that blend Buddhist and Hindu influences.

It is one of the oldest and most beautiful complexes in the region.

Jayendra Vihara is a well-known ancient monastery and learning centre near Baramulla, visited by scholars like Hiuen Tsang in the 7th century CE.

