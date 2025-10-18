 Female Maoist Commander Geeta Surrenders In Chhattisgarh A Day After Historic Mass Rebel Defection
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFemale Maoist Commander Geeta Surrenders In Chhattisgarh A Day After Historic Mass Rebel Defection

Female Maoist Commander Geeta Surrenders In Chhattisgarh A Day After Historic Mass Rebel Defection

Her decision comes just a day after the largest mass surrender in the state's history, when 210 Naxalites, including senior leaders, laid down arms in Jagdalpur, indicating a seismic shift in the region's decades-long conflict.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
In a continuing wave of defections from the insurgency, Geeta, alias Kamli Salam, a female Maoist commander active in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district. | X @ians_india

Raipur: In a continuing wave of defections from the insurgency, Geeta, alias Kamli Salam, a female Maoist commander active in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, surrendered to police authorities on Saturday.

Her decision comes just a day after the largest mass surrender in the state's history, when 210 Naxalites, including senior leaders, laid down arms in Jagdalpur, indicating a seismic shift in the region's decades-long conflict.

Geeta, who served as Maoists Tailor Team Commander in the East Bastar Division, had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head, announced by the Chhattisgarh government.

She surrendered before Superintendent of Police Akshay Kumar, citing disillusionment with the movement and inspiration drawn from the recent wave of surrenders.

FPJ Shorts
Doha Dialogue Begins Between Kabul And Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire And Rising Civilian Casualties
Doha Dialogue Begins Between Kabul And Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire And Rising Civilian Casualties
Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface
Read Also
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos Range; Operation Sindoor 'Only A Trailer': Union Defence...
article-image

According to police sources, she was influenced by intensified "anti-Naxal" operations, growing internal discord, and the symbolic gesture of rebels embracing the Indian Constitution during Friday's ceremony in Jagdalpur.

The Jagdalpur surrender saw 210 Maoists, including a Central Committee member and four Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee leaders, hand over 153 weapons, ranging from AK-47s to grenade launchers.

The event, attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, was hailed as a testament to the government's strategy of trust, dialogue, and development over violence. Geeta's surrender adds to the momentum.

Under the Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy, she has been granted an immediate incentive of Rs 50,000, with further rehabilitation benefits underway.

Read Also
'At Least Compartments Won’t Look Like Morgue': Netizens React As Indian Railways Introduces...
article-image

Officials said her reintegration will follow the state's comprehensive framework aimed at restoring lives once lost to extremism. Her return to the mainstream is emblematic of a broader unravelling within the Maoist ranks.

With 238 rebels surrendering over the past three days, including Friday's mass defection, the Bastar region is witnessing a rare moment of hope.

Security forces believe this trend could mark a turning point in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism.

As the state continues its dual-pronged approach, security forces pressure coupled with rehabilitation outreach, Geeta's story may serve as a powerful narrative for others still in the fold.

Read Also
'Isiliye Sona Aasmaan Choo Raha Hai': Netizens React To Sweet Priced ₹1,11,000 Infused With 24...
article-image

Her surrender, though solitary, echoes the collective reckoning of a movement losing its grip on the ground it once fiercely held.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank...

Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank...

Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface

Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface

'There Is No Space For War In Nuclearised Environment': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's Anti-India...

'There Is No Space For War In Nuclearised Environment': Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's Anti-India...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...