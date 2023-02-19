WB: LoP Suvendu Adhikari accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of using public money for political purposes

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | File

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, saying she used taxpayers' money to support her political ambitions.

𝗔𝗱𝗵𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗶 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

The West Bengal Assembly's Leader of the Opposition raised concerns about the funding for an event held on Friday for those who are part of the state's public distribution programme in a series of tweets. The chief minister oversaw the function at Balarampur in the Bankura district.

Questioning the source of money for holding such an event, Adhikari tweeted, "Since the source of funds to meet such egregious expense is undisclosed, will DM Bankura & @chief_west specify where did the funds come from? Mid Day Meal? PM Poshan? Central Grant for acquisition of land for National Highway? Why such extravagance when WB is in a fiscal crisis?"

𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗠'𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵: 𝗦𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘂 𝗔𝗱𝗵𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗶

Also raising concerns about the attendance of schoolchildren, he claimed that 700 buses were hired to transport students and the underprivileged recipients of the programme to the event, alleging that students were being coerced into listening to the chief minister's political speeches at the expense of the public coffers.

"Rs. 78 lakh has been paid to hire 700 buses for transporting students & poor beneficiaries to attend CM @MamataOfficial's so-called Administrative Meeting at Bankura on 17th Feb. Why're students being forced to listen to political speeches at the expense of the public exchequer?" he tweeted.

"Factoring in the other expenses, like deployment of 8000 Police personnel, construction & decoration of stage, canopy; logistical expenses etc; the total amount spent for CM's 'unproductive' 40 minute purely political event is approx 3 to 4 crores," he added.

𝗠𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of Bengal, made the announcement that her administration would assist 10 lakh young people in the state in finding stable employment while speaking at the ceremony on Friday.

She also stated that 2 lakh young people would receive grants of Rs 5 lakh apiece to launch their own, independent enterprises.

