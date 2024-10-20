 West Bengal Shocker: Senior Citizen Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl In Katwa; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Shocker: Senior Citizen Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl In Katwa; Accused Arrested

West Bengal Shocker: Senior Citizen Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Girl In Katwa; Accused Arrested

The accused was arrested late Saturday night and will be presented at a district court on Sunday. The public prosecutor will seek his police custody for further interrogation. a senior official of East Burdwan district police said.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Kolkata: A senior citizen at Katwa in West Bengal's East Burdwan district has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a three-year-old girl.

The accused was arrested late Saturday night and will be presented at a district court on Sunday. The public prosecutor will seek his police custody for further interrogation. a senior official of East Burdwan district police said.

The accused has been arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act 2012.

Read Also
West Bengal: SIT Formed To Investigate Horrific Rape-Murder Case In Krishnanagar
article-image

About The Incident

FPJ Shorts
Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials
Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials" Killed In Strike
‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle
‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle
Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (PHOTOS)
Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (PHOTOS)
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw

According to the victim’s mother, the accused lured the three-year-old child to come to his home for biscuits. “The accused taking advantage sexually abused my daughter. She came back home sobbing profusely and narrated to me what had happened to her,” the victim’s mother said.

The mother narrated the incident to her neighbours who got agitated. Some of them rushed to the house of the accused, locked him up at his residence and informed the local Katwa Police station.

A huge police contingent came to the spot and arrested the accused senior citizen. The victim was also sent to the Katwa Subdivision Hospital for examination purposes.

She is under observation still at the hospital though her condition is stable, as confirmed by a hospital doctor.

Read Also
West Bengal: Body Of Woman 'Raped & Murdered' Found In Krishnanagar; Horrific Details Emerge
article-image

About Other Similar Incidents

The development has taken place amid continuing protests by junior doctors in the state over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August.

Recently West Bengal was rocked by two other incidents of rape and murder, the first being that of a minor girl at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district and the second being at Krishnanagr in Nadia district.

Kolkata Police in the case of R.G Kar and the West Bengal Police in the case of Jaynagar came under scathing criticism because of the alleged lackadaisical handling of the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Shows Moment When Blast Took Place Outside CRPF School In Delhi’s Rohini

Video Shows Moment When Blast Took Place Outside CRPF School In Delhi’s Rohini

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 20, 2024 - Akshaya AK-673 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 20, 2024 - Akshaya AK-673 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Shocking Video Shows Baba Balaknath Sexually Assaulting Woman Devotee In Car In Rajasthan’s Sikar

Shocking Video Shows Baba Balaknath Sexually Assaulting Woman Devotee In Car In Rajasthan’s Sikar