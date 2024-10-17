West Bengal: Body Of Woman 'Raped & Murdered' Found In Krishnanagar; Horrific Details Emerge

Representative Image

Kolkata: Amid protest over RG Kar rape and murder incident and security of doctors, another rape and murder took place in Krishnanagar in Nadia district and the body of the class 12 girl was found in half burnt condition on Wednesday morning.

The mother of the victim wanted ‘strict’ punishment against the culprits. The villagers gathered outside the Kotwali police station demanding justice for the rape and murder victim.

Amarnath K. Superintendent of Krishnanagar police station said that following complaints by the parents of the victim, the boyfriend of the victim has been arrested and two more people are detained for quizzing.

“There was a social media post made from the account of the victim. We are about to verify who made the post. Following complaints from the victim’s parents we have arrested a friend of the victim. Investigation is going on and strict punishment will be given. The body of the victim is sent to JNM hospital in Kalyani for autopsy,” said the superintendent of police.

The police had cordoned off the area near a Durga Puja pandal where the body was found.

A relative of the victim said that after rape, acid was thrown at the girl and the face was not in ‘proper shape’.

Notably, another body of an unidentified girl was also found at Purulia.

On the other hand, a doctor was abused both physically and verbally at Malda by a patient's kin after a boy died due to fever.

Dr. Anirudhha Chaki, (the doctor who was attacked) said, “I had referred the patient to a hospital in old Malda for better treatment and in the process the patient died and I was assaulted both physically and verbally by the patient’s family members.”

Meanwhile, the doctors attached with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will agitate if the police doesn’t tender ‘unconditional apology’ in public for detaining Dr. Tapabrata Ray while he was performing his duty at Durga Carnival.

Ray on Tuesday was detained by Kolkata police as he was wearing a t-shirt with symbols of protests. However, he was later released.

Senior doctor Tamanash Chowdhury thanked people for supporting ‘Droher carnival’ and for standing by the junior medics.

“We never thought that we would receive such a response from people. In days to come without any political banner we might hold a programme in Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground,” said Dr. Chowdhury.