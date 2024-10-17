West Bengal: SIT Formed To Investigate Horrific Rape-Murder Case In Krishnanagar

Representational Image

Kolkata: Autopsy of Krishnanagar rape and murder victim conducted in JNM hospital in Kalyani on Thursday, in presence of magistrate.

Dr. Soumyajyoti Bandhopadhyay who had conducted the autopsy said ‘anti-mortem traces’ were found in the body of the victim.

“We will conduct a few more tests but it is confirmed that the death happened due to burning,” mentioned the doctor.

Addressing the media, ADG south Bengal Supratim Sarkar mentioned that police will also seek help from CID.

“A SIT has been formed and SP of Krishnanagar Amarnath K. will lead the team. We will also take help from CID. The victim’s boyfriend Rahul Basu has been arrested and today after being produced to court he was given seven days police custody. He needs to be probed more,” added Sarkar.

On the other hand, the victim’s mother demanded CBI probe in her daughter’s rape and murder incident.

“Police have cooperated so far. But in keeping with the various incidents that are taking place we want a CBI probe so that strict punishment is given to the culprits. Rahul alone didn’t commit the crime. There is involvement of more people. I want to move Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe in the matter,” said the victim’s mother.

A forensic team with sniffer dogs was also seen at the place where the body was found.

According to sources, a bottle and two match boxes were recovered from the spot.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors on October 19 will hold ‘NyayBichar Yatra’ from Sodepur to Esplanade protesting against the rapes and murders that is taking place across the state.

“We have started a mass signature campaign in favour of implementing our 10 demands. We got to know that the CCTV cameras that are being installed are temporary. By just giving an eye wash the state government cannot force us to withdraw the hunger strike,” said a protesting junior medic.

Notably, one of the protesting doctors who was on hunger strike, Dr. Aniket Mahata on Thursday got released from the hospital and has been asked to take rest.