West Bengal: 9-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped, And Murdered In Jaynagar, Villagers Set Police Station On Fire; Visuals Surface

Outrage in Jaynagar as villagers protest after the tragic murder of a 9-year-old girl | X

Kolkata: Amid RG Kar row, a minor girl was raped and murdered at Jaynagar in South 24 parganas near Kolkata on Friday late evening.

The furious mob on Saturday morning had set police camp ablaze after police allegedly refused to register an FIR when the girl went missing while returning from tuition class on Friday evening.

The villagers broke open the iron gate of the camp and torched the furniture, documents and even the motorbikes parked outside the Mahishmari police camp.

Jaynagar: The body of a minor girl, who had been missing since Friday night, was found in a canal. The family of the girl and the villagers have alleged that she was raped before her body was thrown into the canal. Massive protests broke out in the district.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/l8MjOv14ty — Taaza TV (@taazatv) October 5, 2024

The furious mob was also seen pelting stones at police and police had to resort to firing of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The victim’s father said that after his daughter went missing he had visited both Jaynagar police station and Mahishmari police camp to register his complaint and claimed that both the police stations had refused to take the complaint stating that it was ‘not under their jurisdiction’.

“My daughter was only nine years old. She was returning from her coaching class. After I went home, I heard that she didn’t return home and immediately I went to the police. Then in the wee hours of Saturday his daughter’s body was found. I want strict punishment for those who are responsible for my daughter’s death,” said the victim’s father.

However, police had arrested one person who had reportedly confessed his crime. Refusing the allegations against them, the police said that the police were active and also that every assistance was given to the victim’s father and the body was also recovered.

While the body was being taken for autopsy, the mob chanted ‘Go Back’ slogan to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Pratima Mandal when she had reached the hospital.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul was seen getting into a verbal slugfest with the TMC MP and questioned why such crimes are taking place in the state.

“We want the body to be preserved. In the RG Kar case we saw that the body was cremated in haste. If needed we will move the court. We want the autopsy to be done from a neutral place in presence of District Magistrate,” mentioned the BJP MLA.

TMC MP Pratima Mandal said that she wanted to speak with the victim’s parents but was unable to meet them as the local people are not allowing her to enter the hospital.

CPI (M) leader Minakshi Mukherjee also urged people to take photographs of everyone who is inside the hospital. After a chaos, the body of the minor girl was taken to Katapukur morgue in Jaynagar and again after agitation by the opposition parties the autopsy was postponed for Sunday.

“We want the post-mortem to take place in the morning and not in the evening. We want justice,” said the agitators.