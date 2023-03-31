 West Bengal: Rope snaps during ‘assault river crossing’ exercise, 2 army men dead
A court of inquiry has been instituted into the accident

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
West Bengal: Rope snaps during ‘assault river crossing’ exercise, 2 army men dead | Representative image

Two army personnel died during their practice session in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, officials said on Thursday. According to Eastern Command officials, the incident took place on Wednesday during the ‘assault river crossing’ exercise.

“In the notified area of practice in the Barrackpore area, a rope snapped during the practice and three jawans fell into the water body. They were rushed to the hospital. Two of them were declared brought dead by doctors. The deceased are Naik Lengkholal from Nagaland and Sepoy Aldrin Hmingthanzuala from Mizoram,” said an official.

Eastern command mourns death

Taking to Twitter, the Eastern Command stated that their thoughts are with the bereaved families. “Lt Gen RP Kalita Army Commander EC and all ranks offer tribute to the supreme sacrifice of naik Lengkholal and sepoy Aldrin Hmingthanzuala, in the line of duty at Barrackpore while carrying out assault river crossing exercise. The Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families,” the official twitter handle of the Eastern Command said. A court of inquiry was instituted into the accident, the official said.

