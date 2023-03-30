West Bengal: Violence erupts during Ram Navami celebration near Kolkata, several vehicles torched

West Bengal: A few vehicles were torched after violence erupted during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal’s Howrah near Kolkata on Thursday evening, reported news agency ANI.

As per reports several police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation. Currently, a police team is conducting a flag march to restore peace.

Mamata urges to maintain peace

This comes even after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people To celebrate Ram Navami peacefully and refrain from any kind of violence during the processions.

"I want to request those who are taking out Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully but don't try to create violence. Don't get provoked. Some BJP leaders are saying they will move with swords and knives during the procession. I say criminal offence is an offence,” said Banerjee to ANI.

Reports of violence during Ram Navami celebrations are not new to West Bengal especially in the Howrah region. Earlier in 2022, two incidents of violence during Ram Navami celebration in Bengal's Howrah and Bankura led to injuries to 20 people, including six police personnel.

Reports of violence in Maharashtra

The violence during Ram Ram Navami procession has also been reported in several other parts of the country. Earlier in the day, several police vans along with public vehicles were set on fire during a clash between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's [erstwhile Aurangabad] Kiradpura area, the Maharashtra police informed. Similar incidents have also been reported in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

