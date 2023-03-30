VIDEO: Major fire breaks out at Andhra temple during Ram Navami celebrations

A major fire broke out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district on Thursday during Rama Navami celebrations.

However, no casualties were reported.

A video of the fire has gone viral on the internet. In the video, one can see the roof of the temple being engulfed by flames as people watched helplessly.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district during Rama Navami celebrations. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/IsHdVh2Tcd — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023