VIDEO: Major fire breaks out at Andhra temple during Ram Navami celebrations

A major fire broke out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district on Thursday during Rama Navami celebrations.
However, no casualties were reported.
A video of the fire has gone viral on the internet. In the video, one can see the roof of the temple being engulfed by flames as people watched helplessly.
