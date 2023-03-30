 VIDEO: Major fire breaks out at Andhra temple during Ram Navami celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Major fire breaks out at Andhra temple during Ram Navami celebrations

VIDEO: Major fire breaks out at Andhra temple during Ram Navami celebrations

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

A major fire broke out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district on Thursday during Rama Navami celebrations.

However, no casualties were reported.

A video of the fire has gone viral on the internet. In the video, one can see the roof of the temple being engulfed by flames as people watched helplessly.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Major fire breaks out at Andhra temple during Ram Navami celebrations

VIDEO: Major fire breaks out at Andhra temple during Ram Navami celebrations

Over 9.9 lakh teaching positions lie vacant in India's government schools: Report

Over 9.9 lakh teaching positions lie vacant in India's government schools: Report

‘Zero cases of caste discrimination against SC, ST students in IITs in last five years,’ Centre...

‘Zero cases of caste discrimination against SC, ST students in IITs in last five years,’ Centre...

Indian-American businessman donates 1 million USD to Hindu University

Indian-American businessman donates 1 million USD to Hindu University

Delhi: Heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri after permission for yatra denied

Delhi: Heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri after permission for yatra denied