Palghar: Man strangles wife to death, goes to work; surrenders in evening

Palghar: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his wife in Nalasopara in Palghar district, a police official said.
He killed her as he doubted her character, the Pelhar police station official said.
He killed her in the early hours of the day, went to work and then returned to inform police, the official added.
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Man kills father, chops body after bike seized by bank for non-payment of dues
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)