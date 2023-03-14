Palghar: Man strangles wife to death, goes to work; surrenders in evening | File

Palghar: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his wife in Nalasopara in Palghar district, a police official said.

He killed her as he doubted her character, the Pelhar police station official said.

He killed her in the early hours of the day, went to work and then returned to inform police, the official added.