 Palghar: Man strangles wife to death, goes to work; surrenders in evening
Palghar: Man strangles wife to death, goes to work; surrenders in evening

The accused has been taken into custody

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Palghar: Man strangles wife to death, goes to work; surrenders in evening

Palghar: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his wife in Nalasopara in Palghar district, a police official said.

He killed her as he doubted her character, the Pelhar police station official said.

He killed her in the early hours of the day, went to work and then returned to inform police, the official added.

