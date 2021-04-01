West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee remains in booth for 2 hours, opposition slams her for violating 'Model Code of Conduct'

Even as Nandigram was rousing itself from poll-induced inertia, Chief Minister Mamata bowled a fast one on a highly turning track. At around 2 pm she was wheeled into Boyal primary school, becoming the first Chief Minister and election candidate to enter a poll booth and was stationed there for more than 2 hours.

The EC’s Model Code of Conduct explicitly states, “Excepting the voters, no one without a valid pass from the Election Commission shall enter the polling booth.