West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee remains in booth for 2 hours, opposition slams her for violating 'Model Code of Conduct'

Even as Nandigram was rousing itself from poll-induced inertia, Chief Minister Mamata bowled a fast one on a highly turning track. At around 2 pm she was wheeled into Boyal primary school, becoming the first Chief Minister and election candidate to enter a poll booth and was stationed there for more than 2 hours.
The EC’s Model Code of Conduct explicitly states, “Excepting the voters, no one without a valid pass from the Election Commission shall enter the polling booth.
Candidates can only visit the ‘premises’ of a booth.” Detractors said her reported violation of the MCC rules showed the desperation of a chief minister who is trying keep her head above water. Whereas the body language of the CM seems to say it all, her die-hard fans would rather wait till the last ball is bowled.
