West Bengal Assembly polls: EC issues show-cause notice to BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for remarks on Hagrama Mohilary

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making threatening remarks against opposition leader Hagrama Mohilary of the Bodoland People's Front. He has been asked to respond to the notice by 5 pm on April 2. The Congress had approached the EC alleging that Sarma had threatened to send Mohilary to jail by misusing the NIA.

The Bodoland People's Front is an ally of the Congress in Assam. Assembly elections in Assam are being held in three phases. While the first phase was on March 27, voting in the second phase is underway on Thursday.The last phase is on April 6.

The notice to Sarma cited various provisions of the model code, including the one dealing with refraining from making unverified allegations against political rivals and, avoiding "corrupt practices" and offences under the election law, such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters.