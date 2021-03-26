West Bengal Assembly Election: From voting dates to opinion poll results - Here's all you need to know

At the end of February 2021, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for 2021 General Elections to State Legislative Assemblies of four states (Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal) and one Union Territory (Puducherry). While the ruling Trinamool Congress looks to retain the 294 seat Assembly for a third term, it will be facing stiff competition from the BJP, and the Congress, Left and its allies.

In Bengal, the polls will be spread over eight phases, beginning from March 27 and continuing till the end of April. Election results will be announced on May 2.

Here are the voting dates further broken down:

First Phase: March 27

Second Phase: April 1

Third Phase: April 6

Fourth Phase: April 10

Fifth Phase: April 17

Sixth Phase: April 22

Seventh Phase: April 26

Eighth Phase: April 29