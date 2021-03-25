West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Campaigning for first phase ends with a host of promises from both TMC and BJP

Kolkata: With less than 48 hours left for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, both TMC and central leaders of the BJP are not leaving any stone unturned to woo the voters.

Addressing several public rallies at places which are going for polls on March 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that if voted to power the BJP government will develop the state like never before.

“We will start train service from Purulia to Jangle Mahal. The backlog subsidies will be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers if voted to power,” stated Shah, adding that the women can also avail free train service if the saffron camp comes to power.

Former cricketer and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir also vouched that the saffron camp will uplift the status of the poor in West Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who visited Nandigram and campaigned for Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the if voted to power, the BJP will add more grandeur to Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja.

“Apart from clean drinking water in the tribal villages, the festivals that are restricted during the Trinamool Congress regime will be lifted and Durga and Saraswati Puja will be celebrated with grandeur,” mentioned Adityanath.

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said that if people of West Bengal want to live a good life then they should vote for the BJP.

Notably, 30 seats spread across tribal-dominated Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Midnapore (Part 1) and Paschim Midnapore (Part 1) districts that were once considered the citadel of the Left in West Bengal are going for polls on March 27.

On the other side, addressing several rallies from Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas to Midnapore, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without naming Furfura Serif cleric Abbas Siddiqui claimed that their alliance between the Left Front and the Congress is the 'B party' of the BJP to divide minority votes.

“The Left Front, Congress, BJP along with a new communal party is trying to get votes from my vote bank, but the people of West Bengal knows that the Trinamool Congress had worked for the people. The BJP also gives money to the founder of the new communal party,” said the TMC supremo, claiming that if voted to power again then the TMC government will give five lakh jobs to the people of West Bengal.

Mamata further claimed that only the TMC is capable of stopping the implementation of CAA and NRC and alleged that the Left Front and the Congress has a "covert understanding with the BJP".

Meanwhile, ace actor Mithun Chakraborty who joined BJP campaigned for its candidates at Jangalmahal and Bankura. His road shows became a huge hit as people from all walks of life gathered to hear him.

Talking to the media, Mithun said that it is time when the people of West Bengal should get back their rights of living peacefully in the state.