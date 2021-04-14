West Bengal polls: BJP, TMC clash at Baranagar on the last day of campaign

Baranagar: Baranagar area of North 24 parganas turned into a battlefield during the last day of poll campaign as both the BJP and the TMC cadres clashed with each other.
BJP celebrity candidate Parno Mitra claimed that while she was holding a roadshow the women cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress tried to hit her and also tried to injure her partymen.
“We were holding a peaceful roadshow and TMC cadres suddenly tried to disturb it. For the last two days we have been threatened and they will kill us after May 2. Some TMC cadres even tried to assault me,” claimed the BJP leader.
Following the untoward incident, the Parno along with her supporters complained to Baranagar police station and agitated in front of the same.
Notably, few women wearing T-shirts with pictures of Mamata Banerjee were seen beating up BJP cadres.
Asked for the reason to which the TMC supporters said that the BJP didn’t take proper permission for the roadshow and also that BJP men supporters tried to assault TMC women workers.
Sunita Dhar of TMC said that she had lost her consciousness after the BJP candidate pushed her.
“While the roadshow was on I asked Parno about the permission and she abused me and when I tried to assert how they got the permission Parno and her supporters pushed me and tore my clothes and I lost my consciousness,” claimed the TMC cadre.
TMC MP Saugata Roy and TMC Baranagar candidate Tapas Roy also agitated in front of Baranagar police station and demanded immediate arrest of the alleged BJP goons.
Talking to Free Press Journal, Tapas said that Parno is an actor and she is acting fake violence.
“The violence is done by the BJP workers and Parno is acting to get the limelight. BJP doesn’t have any base in Baranagar and TMC will win this constituency with larger margin,” stated Tapas.
Meanwhile, a TMC delegation met Election Commission officials in Delhi to complain against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘taunting’ TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee from his public meetings.
