West Bengal polls: BJP, TMC clash at Baranagar on the last day of campaign

Baranagar: Baranagar area of North 24 parganas turned into a battlefield during the last day of poll campaign as both the BJP and the TMC cadres clashed with each other.

BJP celebrity candidate Parno Mitra claimed that while she was holding a roadshow the women cadres of the ruling Trinamool Congress tried to hit her and also tried to injure her partymen.

“We were holding a peaceful roadshow and TMC cadres suddenly tried to disturb it. For the last two days we have been threatened and they will kill us after May 2. Some TMC cadres even tried to assault me,” claimed the BJP leader.

Following the untoward incident, the Parno along with her supporters complained to Baranagar police station and agitated in front of the same.

Notably, few women wearing T-shirts with pictures of Mamata Banerjee were seen beating up BJP cadres.

Asked for the reason to which the TMC supporters said that the BJP didn’t take proper permission for the roadshow and also that BJP men supporters tried to assault TMC women workers.

Sunita Dhar of TMC said that she had lost her consciousness after the BJP candidate pushed her.