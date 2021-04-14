Cooch Behar killings: Mamata Banerjee meets families of deceased, assures probe in case; BJP cries foul

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the families of the deceased of Cooch Behar incident and assured them of all help after the election gets over, BJP West Bengal vice president Jai Prakash Majumdar claimed that Mamata Banerjee had always given false assurance but never kept it.

Bloodshed was seen at Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of poll day after the CISF open fire which led to the death of four people.

Expressing eagerness to meet the family members of the dead people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee then said that the Union Home Amit Shah is instrumental behind the firing.

The Election Commission soon after the untoward incident had imposed a 72 hours ban on all the politicians from entering the area. Soon after the ban was lifted the TMC Supremo on Wednesday went to meet the families of the deceased.