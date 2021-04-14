Cooch Behar killings: Mamata Banerjee meets families of deceased, assures probe in case; BJP cries foul

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the families of the deceased of Cooch Behar incident and assured them of all help after the election gets over, BJP West Bengal vice president Jai Prakash Majumdar claimed that Mamata Banerjee had always given false assurance but never kept it.
Bloodshed was seen at Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of poll day after the CISF open fire which led to the death of four people.
Expressing eagerness to meet the family members of the dead people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee then said that the Union Home Amit Shah is instrumental behind the firing.
The Election Commission soon after the untoward incident had imposed a 72 hours ban on all the politicians from entering the area. Soon after the ban was lifted the TMC Supremo on Wednesday went to meet the families of the deceased.
“After the election is over I will take proper action against those involved behind the firing. No culprits will be spared,” stated the TMC supremo from a public meeting.
Taking a jibe at the TMC supremo BJP leader Jai Prakash Majumdar stated that before coming to power in 2011, the TMC supremo stated that she will form a committee to investigate the killing of July 21, 1993 by the Left Front government which TMC observes as ‘Shaheed Diwas’.
“Despite assurance she failed to give justice to the martyrs killed on July 21. In 2007 several were again killed at Nandigram firing. She again claimed that the miscreants will be punished but on the contrary we were surprised to see that those who were involved in both the killings later on became the minister of TMC,” mentioned Jai Prakash,
The BJP leader also assured that after coming to power the BJP will investigate the matter and also claimed that those who are giving ‘provocative comments from the dais will also not be spared’.
