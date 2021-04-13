West Bengal: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee urges people to give befitting reply to BJP, Election Commission

Kolkata: After the ban on poll campaigning was lifted, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held TMC campaigns at Barasat in favour of their candidate Chiranjeet Chakraborty and at Salt Lake in favor of TMC’s Sujit Bose.

Addressing the public rally, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Election Commission had purposely banned her so that only the BJP can campaign ahead of the fifth phase of polling on April 17.

“I now leave it to the people of the state to give a befitting reply to the conspiracy of the BJP and the Election Commission. I can only say that Gujarat will not dominate West Bengal,” stated the TMC supremo.

Claiming the BJP will lose the poll despite having crores of rupees and central agencies, the TMC supremo said that the TMC will win despite all odds.

“I am a street fighter and I will definitely make TMC win. The BJP despite having all the privileges’ will lose the fight against me. Just to mislead people the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is purposely holding public rallies on the poll days,” stated Mamata, drawing the attention of the Election Commission.

Rubbishing the claim of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the TMC didn’t condole the death of the Rajbongshi first time voter, Mamata Banerjee said that she had condoled the death of all five people who have died in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of polling.

The TMC supremo also claimed that after coming back to power the TMC government will investigate the killings at Sitalkuchi area in Cooch Behar district and also said that she will visit the spot on April 14.

Earlier this day the TMC Supremo was seen holding three hours dharna alone at Gandhi statue in Kolkata’s Mayo road to protest against the 24 hours ban on poll campaign by the Election Commission.

Sitting at the dharna, the TMC supremo was seeing a painting of ‘Satyagraha’ and displaying it to the passer-by.