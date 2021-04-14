EC is malfunctioning, its actions illegal: TMC alleges in letter to election body amid West Bengal polls

Amid the battle between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Election Commission over the campaign ban on the CM, the Trinamool Congress has written to the election body alleging that the poll panel is "malfunctioning" and its state of affairs is "deplorable". In its two pages letter, the TMC has accused the Election Commission of having a partisan approach while acting on complaints filed by the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Stating that the Constitution envisages the Election Commission to be an independent and neutral body, the TMC said, "During this assembly election, it is apparent that the Election Commission is acting in a partisan manner, absolutely in favour of the BJP."
It also mentioned in the letter that the TMC is confident that people of West Bengal will respond appropriately to "such illegal acts of the Election Commission" by voting in favour of TMC candidates.
"We urge the Election Commission to show some fairness in their approach. Currently, their actions are devoid of all fairness. We urge the Election Commission to ensure a level-playing field in the last four phases of the ongoing elections in West Bengal," the letter said.
It also alleged while the EC has issued notices and barred their chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning, no such action has been taken against BJP leaders despite complaints of mode code violation by the TMC.
Addressing a public rally on April 13, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Election Commission had purposely banned her so that only the BJP can campaign ahead of the fifth phase of polling on April 17.
“I now leave it to the people of the state to give a befitting reply to the conspiracy of the BJP and the Election Commission. I can only say that Gujarat will not dominate West Bengal,” stated the TMC supremo.
“I am a street fighter and I will definitely make TMC win. The BJP despite having all the privileges’ will lose the fight against me. Just to mislead people the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is purposely holding public rallies on the poll days,” stated Mamata, drawing the attention of the Election Commission.
The TMC supremo also claimed that after coming back to power the TMC government will investigate the killings at Sitalkuchi area in Cooch Behar district and also said that she will visit the spot on April 14.