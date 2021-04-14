EC is malfunctioning, its actions illegal: TMC alleges in letter to election body amid West Bengal polls

Amid the battle between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Election Commission over the campaign ban on the CM, the Trinamool Congress has written to the election body alleging that the poll panel is "malfunctioning" and its state of affairs is "deplorable". In its two pages letter, the TMC has accused the Election Commission of having a partisan approach while acting on complaints filed by the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Stating that the Constitution envisages the Election Commission to be an independent and neutral body, the TMC said, "During this assembly election, it is apparent that the Election Commission is acting in a partisan manner, absolutely in favour of the BJP."

It also mentioned in the letter that the TMC is confident that people of West Bengal will respond appropriately to "such illegal acts of the Election Commission" by voting in favour of TMC candidates.

"We urge the Election Commission to show some fairness in their approach. Currently, their actions are devoid of all fairness. We urge the Election Commission to ensure a level-playing field in the last four phases of the ongoing elections in West Bengal," the letter said.