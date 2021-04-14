PM Modi is instrumental for second surge of COVID-19 in West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from a public meeting at Jalpaiguri alleged that the COVID 19 situation is worsening in West Bengal due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing a public rally, the TMC supremo claimed that by bringing ‘outsiders’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is purposely spreading virus in West Bengal.
“I am sitting with money and in mid March I had written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking more stock of vaccination and also told him that I want to give free vaccines to everyone ahead of the polls. But my letter went unnoticed. They are bringing outsiders not just to spread violence during polls but also to spread the virus,” alleged Mamata.
Congress national Leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in West Bengal also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not working properly to curb the pandemic. Gandhi also accused TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee for playing divisive politics in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Airport authorities made negative RT PCR reports mandatory for passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana.
Taking to Twitter the Kolkata Airport authorities wrote, “As per State Govt guidelines passengers coming to #KolkataAirport from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala & Telangana must carry RT PCR negative test report conducted within 72 hours before departure.”
On the other hand Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab on April 16 will hold a meeting with all representatives of political parties and the Health Secretary to discuss the way of poll campaign for the rest of the phases.
“Looking at the outbreak of the pandemic there are possibilities that the poll for the rest of the phases i.e sixth, seventh and eight phases will be conducted together. Though nothing has been confirmed,” claimed sources from the West Bengal Election Commission office.
Incidentally, giving verdict to a case filed for human interest, the Calcutta High Court have asked all the political leaders to wear masks and also to main social distancing while campaigning.
