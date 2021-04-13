West Bengal Assembly polls: EC issues notice to Dilip Ghosh, seeks explanation for statement on Sitalkuchi incident

Kolkata: After putting a 24-hour ban on campaigning for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her provocative comments, the Election Commission on Monday had summoned Trinamool Congress Birbhum president Anubrata Mandal for his violent comment and has sought his reply by tonight.

Rubbishing the claim made by the TMC supremo that ECI is being run by Union Home Minister Amit Shah due to which the BJP leaders are not being summoned, the Election Commission had also summoned West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh over his comment on Sitalkuchi firing and the ECI had asked Ghosh to answer by April 14, 10 am.

Notably, from a public meeting on April 11, Dilip Ghosh had courted controversy after Ghosh said "there will be Sitalkuchi-like cases in various places" if anyone takes the law into their own hands.

“The naughty boys now understood that the guns of the central forces are not for show. If any such naughty boys try to meddle with the central force and want to take law and order into their own hands then the incident of Sitalkuchi will be common in other parts of the state. Those miscreants who had dared to spread violence met with their fate,” the BJP’s Midnapore MP was heard saying.

The Election Commission also banned BJP leader Rahul Sinha from poll campaigning for 48 hours over his comment on Sitalkuchi firing.

Notably, during the poll campaign Rahul was heard stating that the CISF instead of four people should have killed eight people.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of India warned West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari over a speech delivered by him on March 29, for which he had filed a reply on April 9. EC advised him to desist from using such statements while making public comments when Model Code of Conduct is in force.