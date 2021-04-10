West Bengal Polls: Amid sporadic clashes in Cooch Behar district, Tollygunge and Kasba constituency saw ‘violence-free' election

Ayush Das, a first time voter at Kasba constituency said that he was extremely excited to vote for the first time and also that his experience is good as he didn’t witness any violence in and around his area.

“Looking at the pictures of sporadic violence across West Bengal on the poll days I was afraid that I might not be able to cast my vote. I follow politics and based on several researches I have given my vote to the party which can restore fundamental rights of the people and can also give women safety in West Bengal,” claimed the first year student.

80 year old Hemarani Mitra didn’t want to miss her vote so despite inability she came out to vote in Kasba constituency.