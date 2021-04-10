West Bengal Polls: Amid sporadic clashes in Cooch Behar district, Tollygunge and Kasba constituency saw ‘violence-free' election

Kolkata: Though widespread violence was seen in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district where four people died due to firing by CRPF jawans, South 24 pargana’s Tollygunge and Kasba constituency saw free and fair election.
Ayush Das, a first time voter at Kasba constituency said that he was extremely excited to vote for the first time and also that his experience is good as he didn’t witness any violence in and around his area.
“Looking at the pictures of sporadic violence across West Bengal on the poll days I was afraid that I might not be able to cast my vote. I follow politics and based on several researches I have given my vote to the party which can restore fundamental rights of the people and can also give women safety in West Bengal,” claimed the first year student.
80 year old Hemarani Mitra didn’t want to miss her vote so despite inability she came out to vote in Kasba constituency.
“I don’t know if I can vote again but it is a democratic right and no one should waste it,” said Hemarani while seeking help from local police to vote.
Booth 239 of Kasba constituency was a women run booth and the presiding officer of the booth Sreeparna Nandy claimed that both men and women in large numbers since morning had voted and didn’t face any problem.
“Both men and women even first time voters came and till 5 pm 80 percent polling was done. Both the CRPF and the West Bengal police have cooperated a lot with both us and the voters,” claimed Sreeparna.
Notably, the both the police and the CRPF were seen not just helping the disabled people but also took care of the pandemic as no one without a mask were allowed to enter the polling booths.
Pratime Mitra 89, voter of Tollygunge said unlike every year she saw free and fair elections in Tollygunge.
“Except in 2011 more or less the vote is violence free in Tollygunge. Despite being physically handicapped I don’t want to waste the vote especially this year’s vote is crucial as it is between development and false promises,” added Pratima.
Though most of the booths have seen female voters turnout more than men, Presiding Officer Kartick Mandal of booth 290 of Kasba stated that men turnout of that particular booth was more than women.
Ashok Nagar Vidyapith which has 7 booths also saw large turnout along with violence free election.