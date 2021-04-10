As TMC heaps allegations upon them, CRPF issues clarification over death of civilians in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

After the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee alleged that CRPF has shot dead 4 people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) today, the CRPF has issued a clarification over the death of civilians in the state.

As per the tweet posted by ANI, CRPF clarified that their component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way.

"Regarding a recent incident being reported in media about killing of 4 civilians outside booth 126, Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency, Cooch Behar, it's clarified that CRPF component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way," reads the official statement by CRPF to ANI.

Early on Saturday morning, reports indicated that a first-time voter had been shot dead by unidentified people outside a polling booth in Cooch Behar. But even as the BJP and the TMC pointed fingers at each other, additional reports began coming in.

Four people were killed in the district after Central Forces allegedly opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar. "In block 1 of Mathabhanga (Cooch Behar) one TMC worker was killed and three were injured after Central Forces opened fire on them, in Sitalkuchi block, three TMC workers were killed and one was injured," said TMC leader Dola Sen.

Since then, Banerjee has been vocal in her criticism of the situation, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the incidents and making arrangements for a protest. The CM is slated to visit the spot where four people died in Cooch Behar tomorrow. She will also hold a protest rally over the same.

"CRPF has shot dead 4 people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of Home Minister & today's incident is proof," she alleged.

