West Bengal polls: Didi abusing her own party's polling agents now besides EC, CAPF, EVM: PM Modi at a rally in Krishnanagar

Amid voting for the fourth phase of the assembly polls in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today charged an attack on Mamata Banerejee and her party Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s priorities for the state's progress. While addressing a rally in Krishnanagar, the PM said, "Handicraft, business, marketing, investment aren't among TMC's priorities. Didi's TMC is an expert in 'tolabaazi', cut-money." He also allaged that TMC is an expert in killing BJP workers and is an expert in rigging."

He further said that Mamata Didi abuses EC, CAPF, EVM.. to the extent, that Didi is abusing her own party's polling agents now. "She is so desperate that she is defaming Bengal's voters, Didi, o Didi! People of Bengal don't expect you to have sensitivity any more," he added.

He also said, "the reason behind Didi's anger is not only BJP & Modi but the people whose trust Didi has broken." "The minority community that Didi persuaded are at distress so she needs to appeal to them continuously", he added.

Raising his voice for the people of Bengal he said, "this election is not only being fought by BJP but people of Bengal are also fighting this election."