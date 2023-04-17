West Bengal: Mamata demands resignation of Amit Shah over toppling state government remark | Fpj

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah overShah’s comment of toppling the state government from a rally at Birbhum district last week.

“Is the Union Home Minister indulging in a conspiracy to topple a functioning state government? How can a governmentrepresentative say such things? Amit Shah is the Home Minister, he should be the upholder of the Constitution, instead he is engaging in toppling the federal structure of our country? Under what law is the Home Minister implying that he will topple the Bengal government? Will he create his own law now? Is he replacing the Constitution?” questioned Mamata.

Mamata demands impartial investigation into claims by Satyapal Malik

Mentioning that Bengal has always been at the forefront of the independence struggle, Mamata demanded an impartial investigation into the claims made by the former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Satyapal Malik over the Pulwama attack in 2019.

“What Satyapal Malik said is scary. He claimed that the central government, for mere polarisation of voters and to create a sense of fake nationalism, ignored the security of CRPF jawans. According to him, the Pulwama attack was an intelligence failure. We had raised this issue back in 2019 too, but since at that time, it was a matter of country first, we didn’t want to say anything against the government,” further added the West Bengal CM.

Taking further potshots at the BJP government over NRC and CAA, Mamata added, “In the central government’s letter, it has been mentioned that they want to again conduct a Aadhaar verification drive to check invalid Aadhaar holders. They have also given specific areas where these activities will be carried out. Most of the places are in North and South 24 Parganas. The Centre is again playing with fire before elections by raising the NRC and CAA issue.”