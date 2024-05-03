Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Reasons Why Priyanka Gandhi Is Staying Away From Electoral Politics

5 Reasons Why Priyanka Gandhi Is Staying Away From Electoral Politics |

The Congress party, ending the long-standing suspense on Friday morning, announced Rahul Gandhi as their candidate for the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, K.L. Sharma, perceived as loyal to the Gandhi family, will contest as the Congress candidate from Amethi.

Despite consistent demands from a section of Congress leaders and workers for Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's sister, to start her electoral political journey this time with the Lok Sabha elections, it didn't materialise.

Priyanka Gandhi is also not contesting the elections this time. Some party workers believe she is a more capable leader than Rahul. Priyanka's style of speech is considered better than Rahul's, her connection with the people appears stronger, and her image reminds people of her grandmother Indira. Despite these qualities, Priyanka is not contesting. What could be the possible reason behind the Congress party's decision not to field this charismatic leader?

According to political analysts and experts, there are five possible reasons behind Priyanka Gandhi's decision not to contest the elections despite demands from all sides. Let's explore the five reasons which have led Priyanka Gandhi to refrain from contesting despite widespread demand.

Priyanka Gandhi with brother Rahul | Facebook, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

1. Not wanting to give BJP an opportunity

Many media reports, citing sources, have suggested that Priyanka believes that if she wins the election and enters Parliament, along with Rahul Gandhi's potential victory, and Sonia Gandhi being a Rajya Sabha MP, three members of the Gandhi family would be in Parliament. In such a scenario, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accuses the Congress of promoting dynastic politics, would reinforce its allegations. Priyanka does not want to provide the BJP with this opportunity, which is why she is avoiding contesting the elections. This is cited as a primary reason behind Priyanka's decision not to contest.

2. Priyanka wants to focus on campaigning

This time, with mother Sonia Gandhi absent from the election campaigns of the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, is leading the party's election campaign from the front. Priyanka, in her election rallies, is not only effectively countering the BJP's narrative against the party but also highlighting the Congress's vision, promises, and the failures of the Modi government. Some political analyst say that Priyanka's efforts to maximise the party's overall seat tally in the country will be hampered if she chooses to contest the election as she will have to spend more time in a single constituency.

प्रधानमंत्री जी आजकल महिलाओं के मंगलसूत्र और गहनों की बातें करते हैं। कर्नाटका में मोदी जी ने जिसके लिए वोट मांगा, उन्होंने हजारों महिलाओं के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। मैं पूछना चाहती हूं कि हमारे प्रधानमंत्री और गृहमंत्री इस बारे में क्या कहते हैं?



मोदी जी, देश की करोड़ों महिलाएं… pic.twitter.com/sJSIYwhyMl — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 29, 2024

3. Lack of confidence

Some analysts believe that the reason behind the Congress party's decision not to field Priyanka for the Lok Sabha elections is the fear within the party of the BJP. Analysts suggest that the Congress party is apprehensive that if the BJP succeeds in defeating Rahul and Priyanka in Uttar Pradesh, it would send a negative message to party workers and supporters nationwide. If this were to happen, there would be pressure to sideline the Gandhi family within the party. The party leaders who don't support the Gandhi family at the helm of the party may revolt.

4. Saving herself for future politics

Some political observers anticipate that Priyanka Gandhi is being reserved for future politics. If Congress fails to achieve the expected results this time, Priyanka Gandhi may assume leadership of the party.

Priyanka Gandhi during election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Muraina | Facebook, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

It is said that Priyanka plays the role of a crisis manager in the party, overseeing the party's war room. Her involvement in party affairs is enhancing her political experience, and with each passing day, she is maturing as a politician. She may ultimately take charge of the party in the future.

5. Rahul Gandhi's fear

While nobody knows the exact reasons behind Priyanka Gandhi's decision not to contest the Lok Sabha election this year, some speculate that it may be due to Rahul Gandhi's ambitions. Priyanka Gandhi, who is considered to be in full form, was not given a chance to contest because Rahul Gandhi fears that if Priyanka's acceptance into the party increases, he will be overshadowed by his sister. This is why Rahul Gandhi's supporters in the party are against Priyanka contesting elections.

Even though Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting the polls, she will be campaigning extensively for Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli. Whether Rahul Gandhi was the right choice or Priyanka - we will know on June 4 when counting of votes takes.