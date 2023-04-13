West Bengal: No one has right to change history, says Mamata on funds row with Centre | File Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that none of us have the right to change history.

“We will not remove the Taj Mahal or Victoria Memorial. None of us have the power to change history. India’s history is its asset. Whatever we have, we will try to develop the state with it but will not beg in front of Delhi,” said Mamata, indicating the fund freeze by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government.

We will felicitate the workers who built three-tier indoor conch-shaped stadium: Mamata

The Chief Minister also mentioned that she has heard the central funds for the year 2024 have also been frozen.

Inaugurating a three-tier indoor conch-shaped stadium in Kolkata (Dhono Dhanyo), Mamata said that workers who have built the stadium will also be felicitated.

“Normally the workers after building a marvel are not allowed to enter that place or might have to buy a ticket for entering, but we will felicitate the workers who have built this stadium. Talent is an asset of Bengal and our administration and workers are good and cooperative,” she further added.

The new stadium is built over 4 acres of land at a cost of Rs 440 crore.

The Chief Minister mentioned that material from France is also used to build the stadium and the 30,000 lights are imported from Ireland.