Atiq Ahmed murder: Mamata Banerjee slams UP govt, says 'shocked total collapse of law & order in state'

Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, took to Twitter to criticise the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure to prevent the murder of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. In her tweet, she emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and expressed shock at the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence. Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy." She tweeted.

Details of Atiq Ahmed's murder

According to reports, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed while being taken for a medical test in Prayagraj. Atiq, a former gangster who had entered politics, was known for his criminal activities and had several cases against him.

The two were speaking to the media on camera when they were shot at point-blank range by three individuals. Despite falling to the ground, the men continued to be shot in the head, chest, and legs. The perpetrators were apprehended immediately along with their weapons.

Controversies surrounding the incident

The murder of Atiq Ahmed has sparked controversy and speculation, with some questioning the motives behind the killing. The incident occurred shortly after the death of Atiq's son, Asad, who was killed in an encounter with the police. At Asad's burial, Atiq and his wife were conspicuously absent, leading to rumors that they were prevented from attending the funeral.