Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi raises questions on law & order after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's murder in UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi | PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi recently took to her Twitter account to criticise the government for its failure to prevent the murder of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. In her tweet, she emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and giving criminals the harshest punishment possible within the boundaries of the law.

Importance of upholding the law

Gandhi stressed the importance of not violating the rule of law and judicial process for political purposes, noting that doing so is not conducive to a healthy democracy. She further stated that those who violate the law or provide protection to those who do so must be held accountable and punished accordingly. She called on everyone to work towards strengthening the justice system and upholding the rule of law in the country.

हमारे देश का क़ानून संविधान में लिखा गया है, यह क़ानून सर्वोपरि है। अपराधियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए, मगर देश के क़ानून के तहत होनी चाहिए।



किसी भी सियासी मक़सद से क़ानून के राज और न्यायिक प्रक्रिया से खिलवाड़ करना या उसका उल्लंघन करना हमारे लोकतंत्र के लिए सही नहीं है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 16, 2023

Details of Atiq Ahmed's murder

According to reports, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed while being taken for a medical test in Prayagraj. Atiq, a former gangster who had entered politics, was known for his criminal activities and had several cases against him.

The two were speaking to the media on camera when they were shot at point-blank range by three individuals. Despite falling to the ground, the men continued to be shot in the head, chest, and legs. The perpetrators were apprehended immediately along with their weapons.

Controversies surrounding the incident

The murder of Atiq Ahmed has sparked controversy and speculation, with some questioning the motives behind the killing. The incident occurred shortly after the death of Atiq's son, Asad, who was killed in an encounter with the police. At Asad's burial, Atiq and his wife were conspicuously absent, leading to rumors that they were prevented from attending the funeral.