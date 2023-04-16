Atiq Ahmed killed: Why didn't police fire in retaliation after shootout? Know details here |

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot and killed during a medical test in Prayagraj. Atiq's son, Asad, was also recently killed in an encounter.

Why police didn't fire at the attackers?

Despite being armed, police officials did not fire back at the attackers. While speaking to a news channel, BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi stated that the police held their fire due to the presence of media personnel, pedestrians, and hospital staff around the crime scene.

About the attack on Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed

Atiq and his brother were speaking to the media on camera when they were shot at point-blank range by three people. The camera persons and police immediately separated themselves from the scene as the two men fell to the ground lying in a pool of blood. The attackers continued to shoot at Atiq and Ashraf even after they had fallen. They were eventually apprehended by the police with their weapons.

Attackers arrested quickly

At least three shooters involved in Atiq's killing have been nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Police. One police constable sustained a minor injury in the firing. The police were yet to release an official statement on the incident, but reports indicate that the attack was pre-planned and two people have been arrested.

Atiq had been facing more than 100 criminal cases and was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal murder case. Pal was a main witness in the murder case of legislator Raju Pal in which Atiq is the prime accused. In February this year, Pal was sprayed with bullets outside his residence and his family members had named Atiq as the key conspirator of the murder. Atiq’s son Asad was also named in the FIR lodged by the family members of Umesh Pal. On Thursday, Asad was killed in an encounter by the UP Special Task Force at Jhansi.